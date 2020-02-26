2020 Fish Fry Guide: Where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio

The horizontal image of deep fried fish fillet topped with french fries with sauce on a white plate.

CLEVELAND – Lent has begun, which means it’s Fish Fry season.

Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”

Lent began Wednesday, February 26 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 9.

Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across northeast Ohio.

All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.

If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church or organization, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.

American Legion Post 703

7667 York Rd

Parma, OH 44130

Friday, Feb 28. through Friday, April 10

Begins at 4:45 p.m.

Click here for more details.

American Slovak Club

2915 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, Ohio

Click here for details.

Big Met Golf Course

4811 Valley Pkwy,

Fairview Park, Ohio 44126

February 28 – April 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more.

Canton Brewing Company

120 3rd St. NW

Canton, Ohio

Every Friday in Lent, available all day

Click here for details.

Chagrin River Diner

4099 Erie Street

Willoughby, Ohio 44094

Offering Friday fish fry & Lenten specials

Fridays, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More information, here.

Church of the Assumption

9183 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Take-out Orders call 440 546-9552 after 4 p.m. on Fridays

Click here for more information.

Church of the Holy Angels

18205 Chillicothe Rd.

Chagrin Falls, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18

38860 Mentor Avenue

Willoughby, Ohio 44094

February 28 – April 10, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center

Lenau Park

7370 Columbia Rd.

Olmsted Township

February 21 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Adults $13

Click here for details.

French-Bartlett V.F.W. Post #1082

343 Northfield Road

Bedford, Ohio 44146

February 28, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

More details, here.

Grafton Knights of Columbus Council 8369

Held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Hall

708 Erie Street

Grafton, OH

February 28 – April 3

More information, here.

Gunselman’s Tavern

21490 Lorain Road

Fairview Park, OH

Every Friday during Lent, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

More information, here.

Hi and Dry Cleveland

2221 Professor Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Every Friday in Lent beginning February 27, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.

More information, here.

The Home Family Club

(Italian American Club)

6450 Pearl Road

Parma Hts. Ohio 44130

Every Friday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for more information

John Knox Presbyterian Church

25200 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

February 28 – March 27, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for information

Johnson United Methodist Church

3409 Johnson Road

Norton, Ohio 44203

March 20, April 3, April 17, May 1 and May 15

Click here for details.

Knights of Columbus Hall

2055 Glenmount Ave.

Akron, Ohio

February 28 – April 10, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Adult dinners cost between $6-12, Kids dinners cost between $4-9

Carryout available. Call (330) 773-3410

Click here for menu, pricing and more.

Lafayette United Methodist Church

6201 Lafayette Rd

Medina, OH 44256

Every Friday until April 10 (except March 6), 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dinner is $8, dessert is extra for a donation

More, here.

Mary Queen of Peace

4423 Pearl Rd.

Cleveland, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Avenue

Cleveland Ohio 44113

February 28 – April 10 from 4 p.m. – close

Full menu available in addition to these specials. Kids menu also available.

Click here for more.

Our Lady of Guadalupe

9080 Shepard Rd.

Macedonia, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Prince of Peace Parish (Catholic Church)

1263 Shannon Ave.Barberton, Ohio

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Adults $9.00; children $5.00; dessert and other beverage $1.00 extra.

Take out’s available by calling 330-706-9392

Click here for more.

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, starting at 11 a.m.; Fish served on Fridays until midnight

Click here for information.

Queen of Heaven Parish

1800 Steese Rd

Uniontown, OH 44685

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information.

Redhawk Grille

7481 Auburn Rd.

Concord, OH

Every Friday during Lent, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

More information, here.

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

1 Club Drive

Highland Hts, Oh 44143

February 28 – April 10, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for details.

Scenic Valley Room at Emerald Necklace Marina

1500 Cleveland Metro Park Dr,

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

February 28 – April 10 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Click here for more.

St. Albert the Great

6667 Wallings Rd

North Royalton, OH 44133

February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

**No fish fry on March 13

Click here for more information.

St. Ambrose Parish

929 Pearl Rd

Brunswick OH, 44212

Ash Wednesday (March 6) and every Friday, February 28 – April 10, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

More information, here.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

7700 Hoertz Rd.

Parma, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry Pack & Troop 575

9451 Brandywine Rd

Northfield, Ohio 44067

Every Friday in Lent, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Bernadette Parish

2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145

February 28 – March 20, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Charles Borromeo

5891 Ridge Rd.

Parma, Ohio

February 28 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Clare Church Scout Troop 433

5659 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst, OH

February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Clarence Catholic Parish

30106 Lorain Road

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

Ash Wednesday (Feb. 26) and Fridays, February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Colette Catholic Church

330 West 130TH Street

Brunswick, OH, 44212

Fish Frys begin February 28, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information.

St. Dominic Parish

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

3434 George Ave.

Parma, Ohio 44134

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road

Concord Township, OH 44060

February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

St. James Parish

17514 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details

St. Joseph Church

12700 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, Ohio

Only on February 28, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Jude Parish

590 Poplar St.

Elyria, Ohio

February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more details.

St. Leo the Great Parish

4900 Broadview Rd

Cleveland, OH 44109

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Dine-in and take-out available. Dinner costs $8.

Click here for details.

St. Mary Men’s Club Lenten Seafood Dinners

340 North Main St.

Hudson, Ohio 44236

February 21 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Full meals from $9.95 to $14.95

More information, here.

St. Michael Parish

6912 Chestnut Rd

Independence, OH 44131

February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for information

St. Monica

(Served in school cafeteria)

13633 Rockside Rd.

Garfield Heights, Ohio

Beginning February 28, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Noel Banquet Center

35200 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details.

Ss. Robert and William Parish

367 E 260th St

Euclid, OH 44132

February 28 – April 3, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Click here for details.

St. Vincent de Paul Church

41295 North Ridge Road

Elyria, Ohio 44035

February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Social Hall

For carryout orders, please call 440-324-4212 ext. 119

Click here for details.

Tizzano’s Party Center

1361 E. 260th Street

Euclid, OH

Every Friday until April 10, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Seniors: $14, Adults: $15, Kids under 11: $8

Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. **Call for reservations

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland

7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd

Parma, OH 44130

February 28 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Click here for more information

Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse

3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion

February 28 – April 17, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Click here for details.

