2020 Fish Fry Guide: Where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND – Lent has begun, which means it’s Fish Fry season.
Many Christian churches abstain from eating meat on Fridays during Lent, which is why some people think of this time of year as the “fish fry season.”
Lent began Wednesday, February 26 with Ash Wednesday and lasts until Thursday, April 9.
Churches, organizations and restaurants host Lenten seafood lunches and dinners for the community to enjoy. Here’s an alphabetical list of fish fry locations across northeast Ohio.
All events in the list below are held on Fridays unless otherwise stated.
If you have a Fish Fry you’d like to have us list, please send the name of the church or organization, the address, the times of the dinner and a link to your website/information to tips@fox8.com.
American Legion Post 703
7667 York Rd
Parma, OH 44130
Friday, Feb 28. through Friday, April 10
Begins at 4:45 p.m.
Click here for more details.
American Slovak Club
2915 Broadway Ave.
Lorain, Ohio
Click here for details.
Big Met Golf Course
4811 Valley Pkwy,
Fairview Park, Ohio 44126
February 28 – April 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for more.
Canton Brewing Company
120 3rd St. NW
Canton, Ohio
Every Friday in Lent, available all day
Click here for details.
Chagrin River Diner
4099 Erie Street
Willoughby, Ohio 44094
Offering Friday fish fry & Lenten specials
Fridays, 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
More information, here.
Church of the Assumption
9183 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Take-out Orders call 440 546-9552 after 4 p.m. on Fridays
Click here for more information.
Church of the Holy Angels
18205 Chillicothe Rd.
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18
38860 Mentor Avenue
Willoughby, Ohio 44094
February 28 – April 10, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for more information.
Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center
Lenau Park
7370 Columbia Rd.
Olmsted Township
February 21 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Adults $13
Click here for details.
French-Bartlett V.F.W. Post #1082
343 Northfield Road
Bedford, Ohio 44146
February 28, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
More details, here.
Grafton Knights of Columbus Council 8369
Held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Hall
708 Erie Street
Grafton, OH
February 28 – April 3
More information, here.
Gunselman’s Tavern
21490 Lorain Road
Fairview Park, OH
Every Friday during Lent, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
More information, here.
Hi and Dry Cleveland
2221 Professor Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Every Friday in Lent beginning February 27, 3 p.m. – 1 a.m.
More information, here.
The Home Family Club
(Italian American Club)
6450 Pearl Road
Parma Hts. Ohio 44130
Every Friday, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for more information
John Knox Presbyterian Church
25200 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
February 28 – March 27, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for information
Johnson United Methodist Church
3409 Johnson Road
Norton, Ohio 44203
March 20, April 3, April 17, May 1 and May 15
Click here for details.
Knights of Columbus Hall
2055 Glenmount Ave.
Akron, Ohio
February 28 – April 10, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Adult dinners cost between $6-12, Kids dinners cost between $4-9
Carryout available. Call (330) 773-3410
Click here for menu, pricing and more.
Lafayette United Methodist Church
6201 Lafayette Rd
Medina, OH 44256
Every Friday until April 10 (except March 6), 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Dinner is $8, dessert is extra for a donation
More, here.
Mary Queen of Peace
4423 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Merwin’s Wharf
1785 Merwin Avenue
Cleveland Ohio 44113
February 28 – April 10 from 4 p.m. – close
Full menu available in addition to these specials. Kids menu also available.
Click here for more.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9080 Shepard Rd.
Macedonia, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details.
Prince of Peace Parish (Catholic Church)
1263 Shannon Ave.Barberton, Ohio
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Adults $9.00; children $5.00; dessert and other beverage $1.00 extra.
Take out’s available by calling 330-706-9392
Click here for more.
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave.
Cleveland, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, starting at 11 a.m.; Fish served on Fridays until midnight
Click here for information.
Queen of Heaven Parish
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH 44685
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for information.
Redhawk Grille
7481 Auburn Rd.
Concord, OH
Every Friday during Lent, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
More information, here.
The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
1 Club Drive
Highland Hts, Oh 44143
February 28 – April 10, 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Click here for details.
Scenic Valley Room at Emerald Necklace Marina
1500 Cleveland Metro Park Dr,
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
February 28 – April 10 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Click here for more.
St. Albert the Great
6667 Wallings Rd
North Royalton, OH 44133
February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
**No fish fry on March 13
Click here for more information.
St. Ambrose Parish
929 Pearl Rd
Brunswick OH, 44212
Ash Wednesday (March 6) and every Friday, February 28 – April 10, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
More information, here.
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
7700 Hoertz Rd.
Parma, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more information
St. Barnabas Lenten Fish Fry Pack & Troop 575
9451 Brandywine Rd
Northfield, Ohio 44067
Every Friday in Lent, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for information
St. Bernadette Parish
2256 Clague Rd., Westlake 44145
February 28 – March 20, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Charles Borromeo
5891 Ridge Rd.
Parma, Ohio
February 28 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Clare Church Scout Troop 433
5659 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH
February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for information
St. Clarence Catholic Parish
30106 Lorain Road
North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
Ash Wednesday (Feb. 26) and Fridays, February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for information
St. Colette Catholic Church
330 West 130TH Street
Brunswick, OH, 44212
Fish Frys begin February 28, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more information.
St. Dominic Parish
3455 Norwood Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
3434 George Ave.
Parma, Ohio 44134
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more information
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Concord Township, OH 44060
February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more information
St. James Parish
17514 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details
St. Joseph Church
12700 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, Ohio
Only on February 28, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Jude Parish
590 Poplar St.
Elyria, Ohio
February 28 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more details.
St. Leo the Great Parish
4900 Broadview Rd
Cleveland, OH 44109
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 – 7 p.m.
Dine-in and take-out available. Dinner costs $8.
Click here for details.
St. Mary Men’s Club Lenten Seafood Dinners
340 North Main St.
Hudson, Ohio 44236
February 21 – April 3, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Full meals from $9.95 to $14.95
More information, here.
St. Michael Parish
6912 Chestnut Rd
Independence, OH 44131
February 28 – April 3, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for information
St. Monica
(Served in school cafeteria)
13633 Rockside Rd.
Garfield Heights, Ohio
Beginning February 28, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Noel Banquet Center
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills Ohio, 44094
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Click here for details.
Ss. Robert and William Parish
367 E 260th St
Euclid, OH 44132
February 28 – April 3, 4:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Click here for details.
St. Vincent de Paul Church
41295 North Ridge Road
Elyria, Ohio 44035
February 28 – April 3, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Social Hall
For carryout orders, please call 440-324-4212 ext. 119
Click here for details.
Tizzano’s Party Center
1361 E. 260th Street
Euclid, OH
Every Friday until April 10, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Seniors: $14, Adults: $15, Kids under 11: $8
Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 12, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. **Call for reservations
Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland
7425 W Pleasant Valley Rd
Parma, OH 44130
February 28 – April 10, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Click here for more information
Vermilion-on-the-Lake-Clubhouse
3780 Edgewater Dr., Vermilion
February 28 – April 17, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here for details.
