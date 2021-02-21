2020 deadliest year on Ohio roads in over a decade, new data shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Provisional data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that last year was the deadliest on the state’s roads in more than a decade.

More than 1,200 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, despite many staying at home more due to the coronavirus pandemic. And that number is up by more than 100 from the previous year.

Gov. Mike DeWine shared a totals graphic on Twitter and says his budget proposal will help make the state’s roads safer by strengthening Ohio’s distracted driving laws.

Provisional data from @OSHP shows that 2020 was the deadliest year on Ohio’s roads in over a decade. 1,236 people died in traffic crashes. Learn more about our #HandsFreeOhio proposal to make Ohio’s roads safer for everyone ➡ https://t.co/2mM9oVXQXK pic.twitter.com/zb8CN1jlwZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 20, 2021

DeWine is working to make distracted driving a primary reason to pull over someone behind the wheel.