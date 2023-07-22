CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is hosting its 47th annual Training Conference and Exhibition at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

“Stronger together, reducing and preventing crime through collaboration and strategic partnerships,” Greater Cleveland NOBLE Chapter President Thomas McMillan said.

McMillan is a Lieutenant for Cuyahoga Community College Campus Police. He said having this conference in Cleveland is a great way to showcase the city and its leaders.

“This is a historic event for Cleveland,” he said. “When you can bring in so many officers from across the country, from overseas, to come here for workshops and trainings and be able to network.”

Approximately 2,000 Law Enforcement leaders are visiting over the duration of the six-day event. It started on Friday, but Saturday is when the training moved to the Streets for a Memorial March.

“We had over a thousand officers, that started around Huff Avenue,” McMillan said. “We marched down Huff to East Dale Commons where we had a ceremony, a call to action where we were discussing women of color who are missing, murdered and unaccounted for.”

Photo courtesy NOBLE

McMillan said this is the second-highest attendance in the history of the conference. Leaders are putting their heads together to come up with solutions to complex problems in modern policing.

Attendees I spoke to say not only are the lessons invaluable but show a pathway to leadership is possible.

“NOBLE is in my blood,” Retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trebor Randle said. “I consider myself one of the baby agents that grew up in NOBLE. 30 years ago I was exposed to this great organization and it has not let me down.”

Randle said she attended her first conference as a civilian who worked as a clerk for a Marshall 30 years ago.

“There were African American women who were Sheriffs, Captains, Chiefs of Police,” she said. “I did not know that as a young 20-year-old that could be me one day.”

Mentorship and networking are the key to finding that pathway.

Leaders from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco. Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Secret Service and Department of Justice are among the many keynote speakers. There are also several representatives from Cleveland, most notably Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Chief of Police Wayne Drummond, listed as participants.

McMillan views this conference as a chance for everyone in attendance to become better at their job, or to lift others looking to grow.

“What you get out of it is priceless,” he said. “The relationships, the people you meet, the conversations we have. I just think this, it’s a great time for any young officer to experience this.”

A full list of events can be found here.