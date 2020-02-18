200+ voter registration forms from Solon High School go missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)-- A local high school says an investigation is underway after more than 200 voter registration forms went missing.

Larissa Call is among the seniors at Solon High School that registered to vote in the school’s recent voter registration drive.

“They said it was so important and we should register,” Call said.

However, the school sent out an email Monday saying, “We have just discovered that all of the 220 registration forms completed by SHS students in January have been lost in the mail and have not arrived at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.”

That means, 220 students who filled out registration forms are not yet registered to vote in the March 17 primary election.

“I just turned 18. I’m a senior, I’m going out into the real world and my vote is lost. It’s kind of like losing my voice,” Call said.

The school says the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating the matter. Ohio’s voter registration deadline is Tuesday.

The school is urging students to register online or fill out another hard copy registration form Tuesday in English or social studies.

The school says all completed forms will be hand-delivered to the Board of Elections.