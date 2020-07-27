20-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Lorain County crash

by: Talia Naquin

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Eaton Township in Lorain County.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 57, south of State Route 82.

According to a press release, a vehicle headed south was turning left into a driveway when a motorcycle rider attempted to pass and hit the left side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was killed.

He’s been identified as Gage Carnes, 20.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

