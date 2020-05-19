20-year-old man behind bars for hit-and-run that killed a woman and injured two children

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 20-year-old man is now facing several charges including, aggravated vehicular homicide, following a hit and run crash that killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured two young children.

Robert Artis, was charged Tuesday by Cleveland police in connection with the May 2 crash that happened around 6 P.M. on Kinsman.

Police say Artis was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the car, occupied by five people. Artis then fled the scene.

Theresa Scott was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck. She died last week.

“I am so thankful to Cleveland police for finding the person responsible,” said Ken Lundy, a captain with the East Cleveland police department. “We are relieved that he is behind bars.”

Lundy says his one niece, 7-year-old Shanila Lundy remains hospitalized.

“She is doing a little better, she is awake,” Lundy said. He added that she had a fractured skull.

“ She may be deaf in one ear and has injuries to her spinal cord,” Lundy said. “ This has been devastating on our entire family.”

Artis is currently behind bars.