20-year-old killed when car slams into pole in Cleveland traffic crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Cleveland that happened late Thursday night.

The vehicle she was driving hit a pole at 55th St. and Truscon Ave. just after 11 p.m.

The driver and the passenger were trapped.

Cleveland firefighters were able to pull them from the vehicle.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She was identified as Rosa Dear.

The passenger is being treated for critical injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8