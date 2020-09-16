20-year-old charged in deadly Route 8 tanker crash

Editor’s Note: The video above is FOX 8 coverage on the day of the crash.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police announced Wednesday that a 20-year-old has been charged in connection with a deadly crash involving a tanker truck on Route 8.

The crash happened the morning of August 25.

Police say Christopher Lonkart, 20, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, assured clear distance, and failure to control.

The crash killed 18-year-old Jared Marcum from North Canton.

Marcum recently graduated from GlenOak High School and was a freshman at the University of Akron.

Marcum was in another vehicle that crashed into the tanker truck.

The crash report has not been released.

The crash sent flames and smoke into the air, and gas was still on fire when it traveled through the city’s storm drains and into the Cuyahoga River.

The EPA was also called in to investigate.