20-year-old arrested after live-streaming his attempt to break into a Chicago ATM

CHICAGO (WJW) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in Chicago after he reportedly live-streamed himself attempting to break into an ATM.
According to FOX 32, Aaron Neal attempted to break into an ATM with a hammer Monday morning. all while live-streaming the incident on social media.
Within 90 minutes of officials releasing videos of several suspects involved in the looting, the Chicago Police Department received a flood of tips.
Officers say these tips led them to the arrest and charge of Neal.
Neal, who was placed into custody without incident, faces one felony count of burglary.
His charges are among 42 felony charges connected to looting and destruction that occurred in the city on Sunday night and Monday morning.
