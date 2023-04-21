(WJW)- A nice summer-like early morning if you’re getting the jog in or headed to work and school.

In the afternoon, look for falling temperatures. We will be in the 50s by early evening (west to east.)

Friday’s rain will be mainly across western Ohio. Most of the viewing area will stay dry. But, then rain coverage increases Friday late afternoon and evening with widespread steady rain Friday night/predawn Saturday.

Friday Foxcast (simulated radar:)

Temperatures Friday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Future radar from overnight Friday through Saturday:

Weekend rainfall totals will be around three-quarters of an inch.

Sunshine early Sunday with a few afternoon lights and spotty showers. Temperatures in the 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal to end this weekend and that sticks most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There is little chance of long stretches of warmth into early May. The pattern is ripe for another rain/snow mix type system in early May. Stay tuned!

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio, Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking.

After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.