** See video of Sarasota, Florida, preparing for Hurricane Ian in the player above, courtesy of the city of Sarasota via Storyful

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly two dozen Cleveland Hopkins flights scheduled to or from Florida airports have been canceled, as the category 4 Hurricane Ian approaches the state’s western coast, bringing a potentially catastrophic storm surge and 155 mph wind speeds.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, two Spirit Airlines flights were still scheduled to arrive today at the Cleveland airport: a 4 p.m. arrival from Miami and an 11:42 p.m. arrival from Fort Lauderdale.

Two Spirit flights also landed at Florida airports this morning: a Fort Lauderdale flight landed at 8:27 a.m. and a Miami flight landed at 9:21 a.m.

The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport website shows 22 other flights were canceled:

Arrivals

Flight 1152, a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa set to arrive at 8:26 a.m.

Flight 1042, a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 10:26 a.m.

Flight 2434, a Frontier Airlines flight from Tampa set to arrive at 11:50 a.m.

Flight 1717, a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 12:53 p.m.

Flight 1036, a United Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 2:16 p.m.

Flight 1975, a United Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale set to arrive at 2:41 p.m.

Flight 1048, a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 4:17 p.m.

Flight 2424, a Frontier Airlines flight from Fort Myers set to arrive at 6:52 p.m.

Flight 707, a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 11:55 p.m.

Flight 2972, an American Airlines flight from Miami set to arrive at 11:58 p.m.

Flight 1044, a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando set to arrive at 12:51 a.m.

Departures

Flight 1419, a United Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale set to depart at 8:03 a.m.

Flight 2636, a United Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 8:27 a.m.

Flight 1047, a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 11:26 a.m.

Flight 2425, a Frontier Airlines flight to Fort Myers set to depart at 12:40 p.m.

Flight 1718, a Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 1:43 p.m.

Flight 1378, a Spirit Airlines flight to Tampa set to depart at 4:58 p.m.

Flight 1049, a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 5:07 p.m.

Flight 708, a Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 6 p.m.

Flight 2437, a Frontier Airlines flight to Tampa set to depart at 7:46 p.m.

Flight 1043, a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando set to depart at 5:43 p.m.

Flight 2356, an American Airlines flight to Miami set to depart at 6:05 p.m.

Akron-Canton Airport currently does not have any information on flights scheduled to or from Florida on its website.

FOX 8 has reached out to airport representatives for the latest information on flights.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall by midday today with wind speeds of 155 mph — that’s just 2 mph of the strength of a Category 5 hurricane.