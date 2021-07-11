20 cyclists riding across the nation for cancer awareness make stop in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Twenty bicyclists coming from the University of Texas are making a Cleveland church their resting place for a couple of days before they roll out to finish their journey.

St. Peter Church welcomed the cyclists in the “Texas 4000,” a ride across the nation to raise cancer awareness.

They’ll spend Sunday and Monday night at the church on Superior Avenue before heading out to Pittsburgh early Tuesday morning.

The team is expecting their 4,000+ mile bike ride from Austin to Anchorage to end on August 13, 2021 at 5pm when they’ll roll across the finish line in Austin, according to their Facebook post.

The riders plan to spend the day in Cleveland Monday.