NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WJW) — A 2-year-old boy reported as abducted near Cincinnati on Thursday has been found safe, local police confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The search for his alleged kidnapper continues.

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was taken from his babysitter’s home along Sterling Avenue in North College Hill near Cincinnati in the early morning on Thursday, March 2, police reported. An AMBER Alert was issued later that afternoon. That alert has since been canceled.

Police Chief Ryan Schrand in a Friday afternoon news release wrote the boy was at a children’s hospital with his mother for a precautionary evaluation.

Lucy Renee Bullock, 22, is the woman suspected of taking the boy in a black Saturn Vue SUV.

Bullock, who was a friend of the boy’s babysitter, was seen on doorbell camera taking the boy and the babysitter’s car without permission at 5 a.m., according to a news release. At the time, police believed the boy was in danger.

That stolen car was found unoccupied in Cincinnati and towed away as evidence.

Bullock is still at-large and now has arrest warrants for abduction and kidnapping, police said.

“We will continue to look for Ms. Bullock to bring her to justice but we are pleased to facilitate a safe return of Brandon Rozier home to his family,” Schrand wrote. “We would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies and staff that supported and assisted in this investigation that helped to bring this situation to a peaceful resolution for Brandon and his family.”