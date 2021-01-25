2-year-old killed in crash after broken-down car struck from behind

(Watch in the video, above, a crash involving 26 vehicles in Lake County)

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A two-year-old boy was killed in a car crash in Medina County Sunday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 8:11 p.m., the highway patrol’s Medina dispatch center received a call about a two-vehicle crash on SR 18 in Sharon Twp. with serious injuries.

An investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu had become disabled in the eastbound lanes of SR 18. The highway patrol said the vehicle was partially in the right lane when it was struck from behind by a 2009 Jeep Liberty, which was heading east.

Two people in the Malibu, ages 19 and 17, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A two-year-old boy, who was a rear passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 25-year-old driver of the Jeep Liberty was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.