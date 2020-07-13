2-year-old girl shot and killed in Lorain, 2 others injured

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating the shooting death of a two-year-old girl.

According to a press release, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1900 block of W. 21st for a shooting incident.

Officers, who determined three people had been shot, began helping them.

Lorain police identified those shot as Constance Mays, 62; Hassan Lauderdale, 20; and Kamily Patterson, 2.

All three were taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital, where Kamily passed away from her injuries, police said. The conditions of the other two are not known at this time.

Lorain police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for “this horrific crime.”

According to Lorain police, “the suspect is described as a Black male, wearing all black clothing and a black mask.”

