2-year-old girl found dead in river after disappearing with her father

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP/WJW) — A diver has found the body of a 2-year-old girl reported missing after her father was pulled from his partially submerged truck in a southern Indiana river at the end of the week.

The Bartholomew County sheriff and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed that her body was found in the White River Sunday more than 2 miles from where her father was pulled from the same river Friday.

Emma was last seen with her father about noon Wednesday. Duck hunters spotted the father’s truck at about 6 a.m. Friday.

WDRB Louisville, Kentucky, reported Sunday that the father remained in critical condition.

WTTV in Indianapolis reported that Jeremy Sweet has been placed on a 72-hour hold at the hospital as they investigate the circumstances.

According to a post by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office: “The common goal and most important goal was to find Emma and bring her home to her family. Now the investigation continues as to how Emma got there. Jeremy is currently being held on a 72-hour hold without bond while the investigation continues.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral