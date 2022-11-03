JACKSON, Ohio (WOWK) — A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother was performing CPR when deputies arrived, and the deputies took over trying to save the girl until medics arrived. The girl was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies are still investigating the incident, and the sheriff’s office says no further information will be released at this time.