2-year-old boy shot in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating the shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Akron over the weekend.

According to officers, they responded to the hospital around 1 a.m. Saturday morning for a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg.

The toddler was reportedly with a 22-year-old male, who is described as an acquaintance of the child’s mother, at the time of the shooting, according to police.

After being treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, the child was placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.

It happened at or near the Greenlawn Cemetery, located in the 2500 block of Romig Road, during a possible vigil.

Investigators are working to pinpoint the exact location where the incident occurred and also looking for more information on the shooting.