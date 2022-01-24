2-year-old boy shot in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives are investigating after a toddler was shot and injured on Friday afternoon.

Officers say around 3:30 p.m., they were called to the hospital when a mother brought in her 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the abdomen, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

He was treated for his injuries and is now in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting, which happened in a home in the 500 block of Koerber Avenue, was unintentional, the release says.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and say they later found a handgun, along with other evidence.

Officers say four other children, ages 6 months to 13 years, were in the home at the time of the shooting and were later turned over to Summit County Children’s Services.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.