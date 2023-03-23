BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Berea Police Department is looking for two women who assaulted a woman and tried to steal her car at a gas station Sunday.

The attempted carjacking happened around 4:40 a.m. at a Speedway on 880 North River Drive, according to a press release from the Berea Police Department.

Two women opened the car door of a 42-year-old woman and dragged her out of the car. The suspects then punched the victim in the face multiple times and hit her in the head with a bottle, the release said.

One suspect got into the driver’s side of the victim’s car, but the victim was able to pull the suspect out of the car. That is when the suspects threw hot coffee onto the victim’s face and ran southbound on North Rocky River Dr., the release said.

The two suspects were last seen in the area of The Mall and North Rocky River Dr, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Kelly at 440-826-5848, Detective Tompkins at 440-826-5846 or Detective Smith at 440-826-5847.

No further information was available.