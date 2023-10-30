ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two women were found shot inside a vehicle in Elyria Sunday evening, leading to one death.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 8th Street for reports of gun fire in the area just after 11 p.m. Once on scene, police found a 25-year-old and a 27-year-old with gunshot wounds. They women were both taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead by the Lorain County Coroner’s Office, but the other woman was taken to Cleveland for questioning and more medical treatment.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims. It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to reach out to detectives at 440-326-1215.