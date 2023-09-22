**Related Video Above: Watch out for lottery scammers online.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Maybe lightning does strike twice after all — a Cleveland drugstore sold two winning tickets for Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing.

The tickets, sold at Sheliga Drug Inc. in Cleveland, both matched five numbers to win the second-tier prize of $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 8-12-29-32-34 with a Lucky Ball of 18.

According to Ohio Lottery, these were the 11th and 12th winners of the second-tier prize in Ohio in 2023.

Lucky for Life drawings are held daily. The jackpot winner receives $1,000 a day for life. Learn more about it here.