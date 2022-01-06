2 win $632.6M Powerball jackpot; players urged to check numbers for smaller prizes

(WJW) — Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s historic $632.6 million Powerball jackpot drawing.

According to a release from Powerball, due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier $630 million estimates at the time of the drawing.

Powerball is reminding players to check their tickets for one of nine other ways to win. In Wednesday’s drawing, more than three million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and Powerball 17. The Power Play is 2X.

Some of the top-winning tickets included 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California, Florida, India, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

The jackpot had grown by more than $70 million in the last two days, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The ticketholders will split the jackpot. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash.

The top prize has been growing since the last jackpot win in October, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.

It’s now back down to $20 million. The next drawing is Saturday.

There was no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot is at $278 million. The next drawing for that lottery is Friday night.