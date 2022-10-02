AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Two people and a dog are dead after an Avon Lake house fire on Sunday.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 7:30 a.m. to a fire at 33180 Redwood Boulevard where they found heavy smoke coming from the east side of the home, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department.

The release says crews found one victim in the living room and a second victim along with the dog in a bedroom.

The house has partially collapsed which made it difficult for crews working inside but the main body of fire was under control in about 20 minutes, officials say.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to assist with the investigation of this incident due to the double fatality.

The names of the two victims are not being released until the coroner’s office can make proper identification.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.