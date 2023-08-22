(WJW) – Two United States servicemen face charges in connection with a stabbing death at a fair in Germany.

The incident took place at the Säubrenner fair Saturday following an “altercation,” police said.

A 28-year-old man was killed.

According to regional public service broadcaster SWR, the victim had been stabbed multiple times in the chest.

Two servicemen, 25 and 26, were arrested Sunday before being handed over to American investigators.

According to a press release, the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) and investigators from the US Airbase Spangdahlem are overseeing the investigation.

In a statement from Spangdahlem Air Base provided to PEOPLE, Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander: “This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community.”

The air base said the two service members will remain in custody throughout the investigation.