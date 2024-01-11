SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two teenagers were arrested after trespassing and getting into a fight at Shaker Heights High School on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Shaker Heights Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school after a report of trespassers causing a disturbance.

School security had already detained a 19 and 16-year-old, both from Cleveland, who went into the school and were involved in a fight with an 18-year-old student, the release said.

Officers arrested the trespassers, who did not attend the high school. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

After the arrests were made, a message from High School Principal Eric Juli was sent out to families on Thursday.

“I am writing to notify you that a fight occurred today in the SHHS cafeteria involving two people who were not SHHS students. These individuals were stopped by our security monitors and both have been arrested by the Shaker Heights Police Department,” the message said. “These individuals searched the High School perimeter with two Shaker students until they found a door to which they could gain access.”

In the message, Juli said that violence inside the school will not be tolerated

“There will be consequences for anyone who participates in such behavior. High School and District personnel, as well as the SHPD, are reviewing the school’s security protocols. We will send more information as it becomes available,” he said.

Juli also reminded students to enter through authorized doors, display ID badges at all times and not to open exterior doors for anyone.

Shaker Heights Superintendent Dr. David Glasner announced Thursday that the high school and the Innovative Center for Personalized Learning will participate in asynchronous virtual learning on Friday, January 12.

Students are expected to log in to their Google Classrooms and complete assignments. After-school activities and athletic events are still being held.