2 teens killed after shooters open fire on California party bus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Relatives of two people killed after shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway have identified them as two teenagers who were celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday.

They say they are 19-year-old Alayasia Thurston, of Oakland, and 16-year-old Zoey Hughes, of Modesto.

The two were celebrating a friend’s birthday Tuesday when at least two people opened fire from another vehicle on a freeway.

They then followed the bus off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets.

Another five women were wounded.

