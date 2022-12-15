EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of East 193rd Street around 4 p.m.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the FOX 8 I-Team that a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were grazed with bullets. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were reportedly inside the home watching TV at the time.

Investigators believe a car involved in the shooting may have been stolen, but the police chief says they don’t have a good description of it yet.

The chief says they’re trying to determine if the home was specifically targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department.