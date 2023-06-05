AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A parking lot gathering was interrupted Sunday evening when gunshots rang out, leading to at least two teens getting injured, the Akron Police Department reported.

Officials found evidence of the shooting at the old Erie Island school at the corner of Cordova Avenue and Peckham Street just after midnight Monday morning, after first visiting Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where a 17-year-old boy had been dropped off at for a gunshot wound. The boy is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned another teen, an 18-year-old male, was also brought to the hospital for significant injuries sustained from being run over by a vehicle.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot by an unknown suspect and the 18-year-old was hit by the car while trying to escape the fray. They said the vehicle hit could have been accidental.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can reach out to Akron police directly.