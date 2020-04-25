2 teens hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting Friday night on Cleveland’s east side.

According to Cleveland EMS, officials were called to Unwin Road and Louise Harris Drive following reports of shots fired.

EMS transported two 15-year-old boys to MetroHealth Medical Center. First responders say one boy was critically injured and the other in stable condition.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.