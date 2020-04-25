Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 25, 2020
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

2 teens hospitalized after shooting on Cleveland’s east side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW File Photo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting Friday night on Cleveland’s east side.

According to Cleveland EMS, officials were called to Unwin Road and Louise Harris Drive following reports of shots fired.

EMS transported two 15-year-old boys to MetroHealth Medical Center. First responders say one boy was critically injured and the other in stable condition.

Details surrounding the shooting remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral