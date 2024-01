CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after two teens were shot in the city on Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 13800 block of Castalia Avenue.

The teens, about 13 years old and 16 years old, suffered from gunshot wounds, according to preliminary information from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Both were taken by EMS to University Hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.