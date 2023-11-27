CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said two teens are facing gun charges in connection to a shooting at Public Square on Saturday that left a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old recovering from gunshots.

The shooting began just before 9 p.m., about an hour after thousands of people gathered for the family-friendly annual tree lighting ceremony downtown.

“It did cast a dark cloud on what was a really great day for a lot of families in downtown Cleveland,” said Downtown Cleveland CEO Michael Deemer, who was near the ice rink when the shooting began.

Both people arrested are 17-years-old, according to the prosecutor’s office. Two teens are charged with carrying a concealed weapon, the other is also charged with receiving stolen property, the firearm in his possession was stolen. As of Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said no one is directly charged in the shooting. A statement also said one of the arrested juveniles was cleared of any involvement.

Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, along with Deemer, applauded the swift police response. McCormack said he supports a call from his colleague Councilman Mike Polensek, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to begin city patrols. However, he cautioned there was already a strong police presence in the area on Saturday.

“Absolutely,” he said. “At the end of the day, CPD was right there. This is a gun access issue. Those young people should have never had access to a firearm — be it legally or illegally. … At the end of the day, America has a gun problem.”

Deemer said Downtown Cleveland has a safety ambassador program for dispatch across the area and encouraged more people to reach out for help by calling 216-621-6000 to de-escalate issues.

“We at Downtown Cleveland have a safety ambassador team that is out 7 a.m. to midnight seven days a week,” he said. “Their job is to enhance the sense of safety downtown. They are specially trained in de-escalating conflict. So before behaviors get out of hand, ambassadors can intervene and de-escalate situations — and they’re always a phone call away.”