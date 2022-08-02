SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon Home Days was cut short Saturday night following an assault on an officer, the Solon Police Department said.

Officers who were on site at Solon Community Park that night reportedly tried to break up a large group of disorderly juveniles around 9:45 p.m., when one officer was reportedly punched in the face.

Following the incident, police arrested two boys, a 14-year-old from Mayfield Heights and a 16-year-old from South Euclid, but both were later picked up by their parents.

Disorderly conduct charges have been recommended for both kids, with an assault charge for the 14-year-old and resisting and obstructing charges for the 16-year-old also recommended to the juvenile court.

The officer was not seriously injured and an investigation is ongoing.

The festival was set to shut down at 10 p.m., so only ended minutes early.