2 teens arrested after reportedly robbing an elderly man, 13-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police arrested two teens accused of robbing an elderly man and a 13-year-old in Akron Wednesday.

According to police, a 73-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two males after exiting his car at his home in the 1800 block of Marks Avenue. It happened at around 5 p.m.

The suspects had handguns and demanded money before running away. They were wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

While canvassing the area for the suspects, police were called to a second robbery at 5:45 p.m. in the Tonawanda and Morningview avenues area. A 13-year-old boy told officers he was approached by a suspect with a handgun who demanded his bike.

The boy gave up his bike, and the suspect rode away with another male who was waiting on his bike nearby.

Officers later spotted one of the suspects on the bike. The suspect was 15 and was detained after a foot chase during which he tossed a handgun behind a garage.

A second teen, a 16-year-old male, was also taken into custody nearby

Both teens were charged in the robberies and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: