CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four people were injured Saturday evening after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Cleveland’s west side.

Emergency crews were on the scene at West 65th Street and Clark Avenue after 5:45 p.m., as seen in the video above.

WJW photo

Cleveland EMS confirmed to FOX 8 News they transported four individuals to MetroHealth Medical Center, including a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl in critical condition. A 25-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were also considered to be in serious condition.

It’s unclear if all four were inside the vehicle when the incident took place.

An investigation is still underway.