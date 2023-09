CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

It happened at the intersection of W. 117th Street and Governor Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old girl was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man were also taken to the hospital. They were both in stable condition, officials say.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.