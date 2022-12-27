NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Two teenagers have been arrested after a police chase ending in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Newburgh Heights.

According to a press release from the Newburgh Heights Police Department, a Cleveland police officer began following a black Kia heading eastbound on Harvard Avenue on December 18.

The vehicle then made a quick turn onto East 55th St. That is when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off toward Fleet Ave., going around stopped traffic at E. 55th St. and turning onto Fleet Ave.

The vehicle then went left of the island in front of the BP gas station and ran over the concrete median. It hit another vehicle on 49th Street.

The Kia sped away again and almost hit a police cruiser head-on.

When the suspects tried to make a left turn onto Washington Park Boulevard it collided with the Cleveland MetroParks sign, which caused the driver to flip the vehicle.

A 15 and 16-year-old got out from the passenger side of the Kia and fled on foot toward East 47th St.

Officers were able to tase one suspect and the other suspect came back. He complied with the officer’s commands.

The 15-year-old told police someone sold the vehicle to him.

Both suspects were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen out of Cleveland