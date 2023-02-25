THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) — Two people had to be taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home park Saturday morning, the Thompson Fire Department reported.

Authorities were called to the Rustic Pines Mobile Home Park around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a fire at one of the residences.

One of the people in the home was reportedly able to get out of the home on their own through a window, but another person was in a wheelchair and neighbors came to their rescue.

Firefighters were able to put out the heavy smoke and flames and also rescued a dog and cat from the premises.

Two people were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation and other injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into how the fire started.