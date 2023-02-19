ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly rammed into a bakery in Elyria Sunday morning.

Elyria Firefighters said they were called to Expresso Bakery around 9 a.m. for reports people were trapped inside the building following a crash.

At the location on 4th Street and East River Street, firefighters had to extricate one occupant of the vehicle who was trapped. They also said a natural gas line had been hit but they were able to get the flow under control.

The vehicle reportedly went through the back wall of the building, and a bakery worker who was at first trapped was brought to safety by a customer who was inside at the time.

Damage to the building is being described as extensive and Elyria police are heading up the investigation into how the incident occurred. See photos of the damage below:

Photo courtesy Elyria Councilman Andrew Lipian

Photo courtesy Elyria Councilman Andrew Lipian

The driver of the vehicle and the bakery worker were taken to University Hospitals Elyria. The extent of their injuries was not reported.