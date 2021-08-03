2 suspects in custody following chase through Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department pursued a vehicle out of their city early Tuesday morning.
The chase started around 4:20 a.m.
Several other departments joined in to help during the pursuit.
Law enforcement eventually dropped stop sticks on I-77.
That flattened one of the tires on the suspect vehicle, eventually bringing the chase to a halt.
The suspects were taken into custody on Parkland Dr. in Independence.
No information on those involved.
Parma police have not said what led to the chase.