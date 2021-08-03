2 suspects in custody following chase through Parma

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department pursued a vehicle out of their city early Tuesday morning.

The chase started around 4:20 a.m.

Several other departments joined in to help during the pursuit.

Law enforcement eventually dropped stop sticks on I-77.

  • Parma police chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 3, 2021
  • Parma police chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 3, 2021
  • Parma police chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 3, 2021
  • Parma police chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 3, 2021
  • Parma police chase, FOX 8 Photo, August 3, 2021

That flattened one of the tires on the suspect vehicle, eventually bringing the chase to a halt.

The suspects were taken into custody on Parkland Dr. in Independence.

No information on those involved.

Parma police have not said what led to the chase.

