2 students charged after allegedly posting photo of having gun on school property

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Two sudents face charges after reportedly posting a photo of having a gun on school property to social media.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, a school resource officer was notified Thursday of a Snapchat taken by a student of Cuyahoga Falls High School that showed the student with a gun in his waistband while on school property.

The Snapchat was confirmed to have been taken on school property while school was in session.

The school was placed on a “place in secure” status until the students responsible could be located.

Two students were found to be responsible for the chat and face charges of inducing panic, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

The gun was recovered by the police department and was found to be a BB gun.