STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Two Strongsville men are making the trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. They’re bringing bag loads of medical supplies as well as their years of experience in helping those in need.

Patrick Greco and Brian Krusz are loading up boxes of medical supplies to take to Poland next week.

“We’re both members of Strongsville Rotary Club,” said Greco. “Our motto is service above self so that gives us the opportunity to serve others without any questions.”

The two men have seen their fair share of hardship through their careers. Greco was a Strongsville firefighter for 33 years. Krusz, now the owner of Sgt. Clean Car Wash, was a marine for eight years. They’re also wiring over more than $36,000. It was donated by the Strongsville VFW, Strongsville Rotary Club and others just wanting to help.

“It’s amazing how everyone came together for a common purpose,” said Krusz. “We get to be the representative of those and give to the people in need in Ukraine.”

“We started raising money and it went from $500 to $2,000,” said Greco. “They announced I was going and Brian said ‘Yes, I’m 100% Polish I want to go with you’. And I said ‘let’s go together. I have a good strong marine to come and be my partner.’”

The men aren’t just delivering medical supplies and money. They’re also using their life experience as a marine and a firefighter to help Ukrainian refugees.

“As much as we train you can never prepare for everything,” said Krusz. “But through the medical training as well as Pat who is a fireman, we’re going to do our best over there.”

“Medical triage, passing out hugs, possibly working in soup kitchens,” said Greco. “They will make sure we’re productive the majority of the time.”

The men are already heroes to many, including to Krusz’s sons who surprised him with a radio dedication.

“I hope I set a good example for them when they get older,” said Krusz. “It doesn’t mean you have to go serve your country or go overseas in Ukraine. It could be local service in your community or helping out a neighbor. Hopefully, I’ll set an example for them.”

If you want to add to their donations, head here.

The men are also using $7,000 dollars each of their own money to foot their bill for traveling.