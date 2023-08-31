(WJW) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an expansion to the recall impacting ice cream tainted with Listeria.

The initial recall earlier this month was connected to Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups.

Now, the FDA says all Ice Cream House branded products have been recalled as well.

They’ve been sold at supermarkets in Ohio, New York and New Jersey.

2 people have been sickened in the outbreak, one in Pennsylvania and one in New York, the FDA reports.

Here’s the full list.

ITEM DISCRIPTION DAIRY / PARVE UNIT UPC Premium Sorbet 5 Liter / All flavors parve 1 PACK Food Service Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter SUGAR FREE / All flavors dairy 1 PACK Food Service Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter / All flavors dairy / parve 1 PACK Food Service Premium Sorbet Mix 4 gal. All flavors parve 1 PACK Food Service Trio Log Sorbet parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15166-5 Trio Log Ice Cream Dairy dairy 1 PACK 0-91404-15137-5 Trio Log Ice Cream Parve parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15136-8 9” Ice Cream Pie Vanilla / Chocolate dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15428-4 9” Ice Cream Pie Razzle dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15112-2 Premium Sorbet Trifle Medium parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15164-1 Premium Sorbet Trifle Small parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15165-8 8′ Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15429-1 10” Sorbet 4 Layer Cake parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15111-5 10′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15171-9 10′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15174-0 10″ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15179-5 Mini Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15173-3 Mini Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15182-5 Mini Sorbet Cake Blueberry / Lime parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15219-8 Mini Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15132-0 Heaven Layer Vanilla / Strawberry / Mocha / Vanilla parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15184-9 Tropical Flute / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15243-3 Adventures Twist / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15244-0 Mont Blanc D’zert Ice Cream / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15247-1 De’Lighting Frozen Dessert / Pre-Cut 12 Slices parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15266-2 {P} Cookies & Cream Roll Cake parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15299-3 {P} Strawberry Shortcake Roll parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15298-0 6′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15172-6 6′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15176-4 {P} 6′ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15181-8 6” Razzle Bomb dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15422-2 6″ Sorbet Cake Passion Pomegranate parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15155-9 8″ Square Vanilla Mocha Strawberry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15143-6 8′ Heart Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15309-6 8′ Hello Kitty Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15175-7 8″ Round Cake dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15180-1 8” Razzle Bomb dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15421-5 Check’ice board Ice Cream Pre-Cut 12 Slices dairy / parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15144-3 Check’ice board Sorbet Pre-Cut 12 Slices Straw/Mango/Van parve 1 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15144-3 Car Cake large dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15423-9 Car Cake Small dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15425-3 10” Sorbet Cake cherry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15111-5 Ocean Waves dairy / parve 5 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15300-3 Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Mango parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15140-5 Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Strawberry parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15141-2 French Coffee Oval dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15360-7 Black ‘N’ Whites Vanilla Chocolate dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15260-0 Sorbet Swirl parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15400-0 Double Fudge Sandwich dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15240-2 Mini Cigars dairy / parve 10 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15120-7 Cigar Shells dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15130-6 Mini Cone dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15220-4 Mini Ice Cream Lollies dairy / parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15110-8 Mini Sorbet Lollies parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15246-4 Kleina Bites parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15148-1 Hearty Tart parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15363-8 Mister Cone dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15430-7 Sushi ‘N’ Cream parve 8 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15291-4 Mini Razzle ‘N’ Dazzle dairy / parve 9 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15409-3 Mini Sorbet parve 9 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15408-6 Rosebuds parve 5 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15185-6 Mini Chocolate Sorbet Tarts parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15411-6 Strawberry Himalaya parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15135-1 Peanut Butter Core parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15134-4 Trimocha Vanilla dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15229-7 Triangle Up Strawberry Mango Vanilla parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15308-9 Blossoming Daisies parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15154-2 Viennese Crunch Bites parve 10 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15262-4 Mini Roll Cake Assorted parve 8 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15350-8 Cup Cake Party dairy / parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15287-7 Mini Sorbet Pops parve 7 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15305-8 Biscoloti Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15311-9 Coffee Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15313-3 Smores Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15312-6 Tiramisu Dessert Cups parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15314-0 Mini Dippers Ice Cream parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15289-1 Mini Sorbet Dippers parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15303-4 Frubic Scube parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15301-0 Kremlin’s parve 6 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15302-7 Mini Strawberries parve 12 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15304-1 Frozen Squares dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15338 Dessert on Wheels dairy / parve 4 PACK / SINGLE 0-91404-15339-3 Premium Sundae Quart / Chocolate Fudge dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9 Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Fudge dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9 Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Razzle dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15161-0 Premium Sorbet Quart / Blueberry Lime parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sorbet Quart / Trio / Vanilla Strawberry Mango parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15162-7 Premium Sunday Quart / Caramel Fudge Dairy / parve 1 PACK 0-91404-15340-9

If you have one of the recalled products, you can return it for a refund at your original point of purchase.

The FDA is concerned that people will keep recalled products in their freezer because ice cream has such a long shelf life.

Listeria infections can cause symptoms such as fever, gastrointestinal distress, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and in severe cases, convulsions or death.