(WJW) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an expansion to the recall impacting ice cream tainted with Listeria.
The initial recall earlier this month was connected to Soft Serve On The Go ice cream cups.
Now, the FDA says all Ice Cream House branded products have been recalled as well.
They’ve been sold at supermarkets in Ohio, New York and New Jersey.
2 people have been sickened in the outbreak, one in Pennsylvania and one in New York, the FDA reports.
Here’s the full list.
|ITEM DISCRIPTION
|DAIRY / PARVE
|UNIT
|UPC
|Premium Sorbet 5 Liter / All flavors
|parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter SUGAR FREE / All flavors
|dairy
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Ice Cream 5 Liter / All flavors
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Premium Sorbet Mix 4 gal. All flavors
|parve
|1 PACK
|Food Service
|Trio Log Sorbet
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15166-5
|Trio Log Ice Cream Dairy
|dairy
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15137-5
|Trio Log Ice Cream Parve
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15136-8
|9” Ice Cream Pie Vanilla / Chocolate
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15428-4
|9” Ice Cream Pie Razzle
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15112-2
|Premium Sorbet Trifle Medium
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15164-1
|Premium Sorbet Trifle Small
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15165-8
|8′ Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15429-1
|10” Sorbet 4 Layer Cake
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15111-5
|10′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15171-9
|10′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15174-0
|10″ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15179-5
|Mini Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15173-3
|Mini Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15182-5
|Mini Sorbet Cake Blueberry / Lime
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15219-8
|Mini Sorbet Cake Strawberry / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15132-0
|Heaven Layer Vanilla / Strawberry / Mocha / Vanilla
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15184-9
|Tropical Flute / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15243-3
|Adventures Twist / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15244-0
|Mont Blanc D’zert Ice Cream / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15247-1
|De’Lighting Frozen Dessert / Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15266-2
|{P} Cookies & Cream Roll Cake
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15299-3
|{P} Strawberry Shortcake Roll
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15298-0
|6′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15172-6
|6′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15176-4
|{P} 6′ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15181-8
|6” Razzle Bomb
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15422-2
|6″ Sorbet Cake Passion Pomegranate
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15155-9
|8″ Square Vanilla Mocha Strawberry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15143-6
|8′ Heart Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15309-6
|8′ Hello Kitty Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15175-7
|8″ Round Cake
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15180-1
|8” Razzle Bomb
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15421-5
|Check’ice board Ice Cream Pre-Cut 12 Slices
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15144-3
|Check’ice board Sorbet Pre-Cut 12 Slices Straw/Mango/Van
|parve
|1 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15144-3
|Car Cake large
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15423-9
|Car Cake Small
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15425-3
|10” Sorbet Cake cherry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15111-5
|Ocean Waves
|dairy / parve
|5 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15300-3
|Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Mango
|parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15140-5
|Cream ‘N’ Sorbet Pizzazz Strawberry
|parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15141-2
|French Coffee Oval
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15360-7
|Black ‘N’ Whites Vanilla Chocolate
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15260-0
|Sorbet Swirl
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15400-0
|Double Fudge Sandwich
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15240-2
|Mini Cigars
|dairy / parve
|10 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15120-7
|Cigar Shells
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15130-6
|Mini Cone
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15220-4
|Mini Ice Cream Lollies
|dairy / parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15110-8
|Mini Sorbet Lollies
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15246-4
|Kleina Bites
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15148-1
|Hearty Tart
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15363-8
|Mister Cone
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15430-7
|Sushi ‘N’ Cream
|parve
|8 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15291-4
|Mini Razzle ‘N’ Dazzle
|dairy / parve
|9 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15409-3
|Mini Sorbet
|parve
|9 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15408-6
|Rosebuds
|parve
|5 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15185-6
|Mini Chocolate Sorbet Tarts
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15411-6
|Strawberry Himalaya
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15135-1
|Peanut Butter Core
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15134-4
|Trimocha Vanilla
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15229-7
|Triangle Up Strawberry Mango Vanilla
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15308-9
|Blossoming Daisies
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15154-2
|Viennese Crunch Bites
|parve
|10 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15262-4
|Mini Roll Cake Assorted
|parve
|8 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15350-8
|Cup Cake Party
|dairy / parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15287-7
|Mini Sorbet Pops
|parve
|7 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15305-8
|Biscoloti Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15311-9
|Coffee Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15313-3
|Smores Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15312-6
|Tiramisu Dessert Cups
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15314-0
|Mini Dippers Ice Cream
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15289-1
|Mini Sorbet Dippers
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15303-4
|Frubic Scube
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15301-0
|Kremlin’s
|parve
|6 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15302-7
|Mini Strawberries
|parve
|12 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15304-1
|Frozen Squares
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15338
|Dessert on Wheels
|dairy / parve
|4 PACK / SINGLE
|0-91404-15339-3
|Premium Sundae Quart / Chocolate Fudge
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
|Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Fudge
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
|Premium Ice Cream Quart / Vanilla Razzle
|dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15161-0
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Blueberry Lime
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Strawberry Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sorbet Quart / Trio / Vanilla Strawberry Mango
|parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15162-7
|Premium Sunday Quart / Caramel Fudge
|Dairy / parve
|1 PACK
|0-91404-15340-9
If you have one of the recalled products, you can return it for a refund at your original point of purchase.
The FDA is concerned that people will keep recalled products in their freezer because ice cream has such a long shelf life.
Listeria infections can cause symptoms such as fever, gastrointestinal distress, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, loss of balance, confusion, and in severe cases, convulsions or death.