CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a Tuesday afternoon shooting near Dave’s Market & Eatery along East 61st Street, according to Cleveland police.

Two men, a 21-year-old and a 27-year-old, were shot near the intersection of East 61st Street and Chester Avenue, Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told FOX 8 News.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was not related to the supermarket, Diaz said.