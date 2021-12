PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Parma Armory.

On December 23, police say a 43-year-old man had an accidental discharge of a Glock 17, 9 mm handgun.

A single bullet from the gun went through the man’s hand and then hit a woman in the hip.

Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Parma police say there is no word on their condition.

None of those involved has been identified.