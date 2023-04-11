MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for two possible shooters in a deadly incident Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the department, around 7 a.m., officers were responding to a complaint near Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road when witnesses told them they heard gunshots and saw two people running from the area.

Officers found a male gunshot victim in the 20120 block of Clare Avenue. He died at the hospital and has not been identified.

Witnesses said they saw two suspects headed west on Clare Ave.

Investigators believe the victim may have been involved in some kind of argument at a gas station in the area before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.