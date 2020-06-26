2 Shaker Heights residents injured in early morning house fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police are investigating an early morning house fire that left two residents injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 3500 block of Pennington Road around 1:33 a.m. Friday for reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers were told that fireworks caught the home on fire. Neighbors say there were a lot of fireworks in the area at the time of the fire.

Police say six people were trapped in the residence when the blaze broke out and were able to escape.

Witnesses on scene told FOX 8 one person had to jump from a second floor window to escape.

A 43-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were injured during the evacuation process. They were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

