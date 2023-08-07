AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were severely injured during a motorcycle crash in Akron early Saturday morning.

A motorcycle was headed south on The Brooklands around 3:15 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn onto Adelaide Boulevard, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

That’s when the motorcycle went down and ejected both of the passengers.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, the 50-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger were found lying on the ground unresponsive, according to the release.

Both were taken to area hospitals, where they remain hospitalized.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation.