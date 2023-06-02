[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, June 2, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two men have been sentenced for running over a 55-year-old man with a car then shooting and killing him last July.

Alexander Quarterman, 49, of New York, and Anthony Fowler, 44, of Akron, were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 55-year-old Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road.

That day, Fowler and Quarterman had fought with Patterson at a nearby convenience store, according to a Friday news release from county Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

“Patterson’s nephew broke up the fight and dropped Patterson off about a block away,” reads the release. “Just minutes later, Fowler and Quarterman drove by and ran Patterson over, then shot and killed him. Fowler was arrested soon after the shooting.”

Quarterman was the triggerman, U.S. Marshals said in September. He surrendered to federal agents in September in upstate New York, according to the release.

A Summit County jury on May 17 convicted both of two counts of murder with firearm specifications and two separate counts of felonious assault, one of which also included a firearm specification.

Fowler will be eligible for parole in 18 years. Quarterman will be eligible for parole in 25 years.