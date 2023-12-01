EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Two teenagers who were charged with aggravated murder in the killing of a 13-year-old boy have been sentenced.

Duane Jackson, 19, and Leroy, Billips, 19, each faced multiple charges in the death of 13-year-old Maurco Tolor.

Investigators said the 13-year-old was shot several times while standing in the front yard of a friend’s home on Zeman Avenue in Euclid in December of 2021.

Jackson was the star running back at Benedictine High School at the time of his arrest in January 2022.

Billips was arrested later that year.

Both men were sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 32 years.